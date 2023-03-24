Rains County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 5-year-old named Miguel

RAINS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Rains County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old named Miguel.

Miguel is 4 feet tall and responds to Megs. He is wearing a light blue shirt with Dr. Seuss characters on it and nothing else.

Have you seen Miguel? Rains County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

RCSO says Miguel is non-verbal autistic and will try and fight if you approach him, unless you say "nice hands" or "hugs and kisses."

RCSO asks that the public does not assist with ground search due to tracking dogs looking for his scent.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Rains County is about 70 miles east of Dallas.