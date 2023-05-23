Prosper police searching for missing 18-year-old Aylin Figueroa

PROSPER (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The Prosper Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman they have reason to believe is in danger.

Aylin Figueroa

Aylin Figueroa, 18, was last seen on Thursday, May 18 at her residence. She was reported missing Monday, May 22.

Police say she is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or Prosper police at 972-347-2226.