Prosper Eagles maintain winning tradition despite losing 17 starters

The Prosper Eagles look a little different from years past.

Seventeen starters from last season graduated, but the standard remained, and so has the winning on the field.

"Ultimately proud of the way that the guys have stepped up individually and as a group," Prosper head coach Tyler Moore said. "It's been great to see the growth of another group of seniors that kind of had to wait their opportunity. They had to wait for their turn, as the class in front of them had so much success."

The Eagles are once again serious contenders in Class 6A, lighting up scoreboards with 40-plus points in nearly every game this season.

"If you look at the past offenses at Prosper High School, they've all been high scoring and high level," Prosper quarterback Tyler Albert said. "It's not going to change just because people leave. They're going to hold that standard to all of us."

"As a program, we're passed winning as the goal," Moore said. "It's about... are we doing things the right way in all aspects in our life, and is that carrying over to the field? We've had games where we've won by 40 points, and we weren't happy after that win, because we didn't play our best football. I think that's how you battle complacency."

The Eagles' 2025 season ended in unusual fashion.

Prosper fell to Southlake Carroll in the Regional Semifinal, a game that didn't wrap up until well after 1:30 a.m. following a lengthy weather delay.

"I felt like we kind of got robbed, honestly, because of that terrible circumstance," Prosper inside linebacker Andryk Corona said. "Going into this year, we were like, 'We need to get our revenge, get back and go farther.'"

Once upon a time, Prosper was the only high school in town. But within just the last 5 years, we have seen a boom in the city's population, resulting in more high schools. Even then, the Eagles see themselves as the flagship program in the area. In other words, they're simply known as "The Ship."

"We're the flagship of Prosper," Corona said. "We're THE Prosper High School. We lead the district, we lead the PISD schools."

"We hold ourselves to not just be the best at sports, but in the classrooms, in the hallways, treating people with respect," Albert said. "It's huge for us to honor ourselves on and off the field, and something that we hold ourselves to be as the flagship."