Suspect who barricaded himself in Prosper taken into custody, police say

A suspect who fled a Little Elm police operation and barricaded himself near Gee Road in Prosper was taken into custody without injury Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Little Elm police said officers were attempting to apprehend the suspect in Little Elm when he fled, prompting a short vehicle pursuit into Prosper. The individual then barricaded himself in the area of Gee Road, drawing a large law enforcement response and shutting down nearby roads.

Road closures and police response

Gee Road was closed from Fishtrap Road/Denton Way to First Street as officers worked to contain the scene. Police urged motorists to avoid the area until an all‑clear was issued.

By mid‑afternoon, the suspect was taken into custody without harm to him or the officers, police said. Authorities said the roadway was expected to reopen shortly and thanked the public for its patience as the situation was resolved safely.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.