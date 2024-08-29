Watch CBS News
Princeton police officer recovering after being shot, suspect also recovering from gunshot wound

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

PRINCETON – A Princeton police officer is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning. 

It happened around 3 a.m. at 1610 E. Princeton Dr. – the location of a 7-Eleven gas station. The police officer was responding to an assault call at that time.

The officer located the suspect nearby shortly after. The suspect "attacked the officer with a weapon," according to police, leading to both the officer and suspect suffering gunshot wounds. 

Police said the suspect and officer are in local hospitals in stable condition. 

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault against a public servant. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

