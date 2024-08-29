Princeton police officer recovering after being shot, suspect also recovering from gunshot wound

PRINCETON – A Princeton police officer is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at 1610 E. Princeton Dr. – the location of a 7-Eleven gas station. The police officer was responding to an assault call at that time.

The officer located the suspect nearby shortly after. The suspect "attacked the officer with a weapon," according to police, leading to both the officer and suspect suffering gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect and officer are in local hospitals in stable condition.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault against a public servant.