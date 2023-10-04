Princeton ISD staff member no longer employed after accusations of inappropriate relationship with student
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Princeton ISD confirmed it's working with police on their investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and student at Princeton High School.
A district representative also said the person accused no longer works at the school.
Stating "student safety continues to be a priority" for the district, school officials urged concerned parents to reach out to the administration of their child's campus.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
