Princeton ISD staff member no longer employed after accusations of inappropriate relationship with student

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Princeton ISD confirmed it's working with police on their investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and student at Princeton High School.

A district representative also said the person accused no longer works at the school.

Stating "student safety continues to be a priority" for the district, school officials urged concerned parents to reach out to the administration of their child's campus.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.