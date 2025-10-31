Watch CBS News
Princeton ISD fires two employees over party with underage drinking

Doug Myers
Two Princeton ISD employees were fired after attending a party where students were present and underage drinking occurred, the district confirmed Friday.

The employees attended the party on Tuesday, according to correspondence sent to parents, faculty and staff.

Termination followed ethics violation

The two employees were terminated within 24 hours for violating the Educator Code of Ethics, the district said.

Parents of the involved students were informed, and reports were filed with the State Board of Educator Certification and the Princeton Police Department.

District urges community vigilance 

 "The district does not tolerate misconduct from employees," the district correspondence said. "As a reminder, if you or your students become aware of misconduct, please notify the appropriate campus or district administrator immediately.

"The district takes all allegations seriously. We appreciate your support and our partnership in your student's education."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

