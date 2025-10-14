Collin County man sentenced to life in prison for indecency with a child

A Princeton man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of indecency with a child, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

David Sanchez, 66, was found guilty of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to Willis, Sanchez became a registered sex offender after he was convicted in McLennan County in 2008 for indecency with a child by sexual contact. He then spent eight years in prison, and then moved to Princeton in 2013.

In 2024, a neighbor of Sanchez said they were concerned after often seeing him near an 11-year-old child at a nearby bus stop. Sanchez reportedly gave the child candy, money and toys and told her not to tell anyone what he was doing.

Willis said the child told her mother that Sanchez was sexually abusing her.

In addition to the 2008 conviction, the jury in Sanchez's case heard evidence that Sanchez had been convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 1986 and had two pending stalking charges involving children in Milam County. The jury sentenced Sanchez to life in prison.

"It's unacceptable that someone who has already served time for sexually abusing a child chose to do it again. Because of this brave young victim and the tireless work of Princeton Police and our prosecution team, this predator will never again be free to harm another child, and our community is safer for it," Willis said.