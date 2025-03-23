President Trump's order to dismantle U.S. Dept. of Education slammed by Congresswoman Crockett, lauded by Texas Republicans

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, blasted President Trump's Executive Order to shut down the U.S. Department of Education. In an interview with CBS News Texas Crockett said, "This is devastating. They are trying to starve this agency and bring it to its knees one way or another. We know even prior to him signing off on this when they finally did nominate the wrestling CEO to become the secretary, she was tasked with trying to shut down the agency."

U.S. Representative Brandon Gill, R-Flower Mound praised the President's move in an interview with CBS News Texas Thursday. "I think the education authority should be at the state level. I think it was a dubious constitutionality the Department of Education was created to begin with. As you know it was created not until 1979 under President Carter and since then, we have seen no improvement in educational attainment."

The President said Thursday test scores have not gone up and for that reason, the authority over education should return to the states. He said he wants the federal government to become more efficient. The Department of Education has already made steep cuts to employees and intends to shut down the Dallas regional office of the department's Civil Rights division.

The President can't shut down the agency by himself. Only members of Congress have the authority to do so. While the House would need a simple majority to abolish the department, the Senate has a higher threshold: 60 votes are needed, meaning seven Democrats would have to join all 53 Republicans.

The White House said the Pell grants, funding for low-income and disabled students will continue under the Department of Education for now but will likely be transferred to other federal departments.

Representative Crockett said she doesn't believe the President when he says programs will be shifted to other federal agencies and education funding will be sent to the states. "I think it's a bunch of malarkey. I don't see any refuge for those that are benefitting from these programs right now. It doesn't make really make sense. I don't think this is really a partisan thing. This is evil vs. good."

Gill said he agrees with the President's assessment of the U.S. Department of Education. "It has not done its job. It's done an incredibly poor job and a lot of the funding that comes from the Department of Education comes with strings attached, comes with woke ideologies that are being shoved down parents' throats, students' throats, and the states' throats. I'm excited to see it end."

While President Trump said he believes Democrats will support his executive order, Democrats are promising to fight the administration's efforts.

Texas' top three statewide leaders attended President Trump's announcement at the White House Thursday. Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the President's Executive Order.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, the Governor's Press Secretary said, "Governor Abbott supports President Trump's efforts to decrease federal bureaucracy and return control of education back to the states, where it should belong."

