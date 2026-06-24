New video evidence released in July 4th Prairieland ICE facility attack includes moment officer was shot

New evidence files released Wednesday night show surveillance video, law enforcement dash and body camera video, and more from the night of July 4th last summer, when a demonstration turned violent at the Prairieland immigration detention facility in North Texas.

Prosecutors said that the group launched a premeditated terror attack on the detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, inspired by antifa ideology, by setting off fireworks, vandalizing property and shooting at police officers who responded. One officer was struck in the neck with a bullet and survived. Eight people previously found guilty of terrorism-related charges were sentenced on Tuesday for the 2025 attack. One member of the group, identified as the group's leader, was sentenced to a century in prison.

Prairieland detention facility: July 4, 2025

It began with a 911 call to Alvarado police from a woman working the front desk at the Prairieland facility, reporting "I don't know what's going on outside," and that a "Lieutenant told us to call."

The woman commented on the fireworks going off and later said, "Someone is trying to get in."

Surveillance video released after Prairieland group sentenced

The video released includes fireworks caught by surveillance cameras at the detention facility and police bodycam video showing demonstrators detained on the ground, getting questioned, and then later, arrested.

The most intense video is the moment Alvarado Police Lt.Thomas Gross was shot. The officer's own body camera captures the gunfire.

Gross said the bullet went through his shoulder within seconds of arriving at the ICE facility late that July 4th night.

Then, body camera footage from other law enforcement officers records a conversation with Gross in which they ask if he's okay.

"Who's shot? We had an officer hit. 18-20, we have an officer who's been hit – who's hit?"

"I am," Gross is heard answering.

"You good?" another officer asks.

"No, I'm f-----g hit," Gross responds. "My back."

"Your back?"

Another officer says. "He's shot in the back and the neck. Yeah, I got him... Hey, you're good, you're good, you're good. Where did they go?

"They ran off that way," Gross said. "They ran off that way."

There are also videos of officers processing weapons and other evidence from the scene that night.