Watch CBS News
Local News

Power outage in North Texas delays Southwest Airlines flights nationwide

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS — Southwest briefly paused some flights Wednesday evening while the airline worked to resolve a "technology issue."

The airline said it resolved a brief technology issue caused by a power outage at one of its data centers in the Dallas area Wednesday afternoon. 

"While we were able to continue overall operations, some flights across the system were delayed while our Teams addressed the outage and restarted systems," the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our Customers and appreciate their patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible." 

Flight tracking website FlightAware shows Southwest Airlines reported 138 delays so far at Dallas Love Field.

Southwest Airlines launched a new program earlier this month to settle late flights with passengers, offering vouchers.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. S.E. has previously held roles in London and Ukraine. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City University of London.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 6:29 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.