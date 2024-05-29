Power outage in North Texas delays Southwest Airlines flights nationwide

DALLAS — Southwest briefly paused some flights Wednesday evening while the airline worked to resolve a "technology issue."

The airline said it resolved a brief technology issue caused by a power outage at one of its data centers in the Dallas area Wednesday afternoon.

"While we were able to continue overall operations, some flights across the system were delayed while our Teams addressed the outage and restarted systems," the airline said in a statement. "We apologize to our Customers and appreciate their patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible."

Flight tracking website FlightAware shows Southwest Airlines reported 138 delays so far at Dallas Love Field.

Southwest Airlines launched a new program earlier this month to settle late flights with passengers, offering vouchers.