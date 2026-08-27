Power outage forces evacuation at Fort Worth senior living center, officials say

Residents of a senior living center in north Fort Worth are being evacuated after the facility lost power Wednesday and remained without electricity Thursday, a city spokesman said.

Trinity Metro buses are taking 10 residents of Discovery Village Alliance Town Center at 3401 Amador Drive to First Baptist Church in Keller, where a shelter is being set up.

The Fort Worth Fire Department checked on residents and found no injuries, the spokesman said.

"Tri-County Electric Cooperative members lost service after a windstorm damaged a regional transmission provider's substation in the Keller area," Tri County Electric Cooperative said in a statement. "At the Cooperative's request, its regional transmission provider is placing a mobile substation into service to serve affected members while the provider makes permanent repairs. Restoration for remaining affected members is expected later Thursday night."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.