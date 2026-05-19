Potential changes to Dallas viaducts spark access concerns in Oak Cliff

In a world where cities across the U.S. are starting to feel very cookie-cutter, Dallas City Council member Chad West says South Dallas is anything but.

"Oak Cliff and South Dallas, we're a very vibrant part of the city. You've got a lot of amazing neighborhoods, it's very diverse," said West, who represents District One.

However, West is afraid that a section of the city that makes Dallas special is in danger of being cut off.

"The viaducts are the direct access from Oak Cliff," said West, "They provide direct access for a lot of jobs that are in downtown, for people supporting the downtown economy."

The Jefferson Boulevard and Houston Street viaduct is how thousands of people get into downtown from the south every day.

But West says updates to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center threaten that access.

"The convention center plans were modified by city staff and that modification caused a proposed change in how the viaducts come into downtown," said West.

The changes would eliminate the Houston Street viaduct and make Jefferson Boulevard two-way traffic, and would terminate before connecting to downtown.

"The viaducts play an integral part in the synergy between our neighborhood and downtown and cutting it off would be extremely catastrophic for the neighborhoods," said West.

West says he and other council members are directing staff to come up with a new plan.

"Staff has got two weeks before the vote comes back to meet with stakeholders, listen to residents and actually take their feedback and incorporate it into the designs, and that's what I expect to happen over the next two weeks," said West.

West said the transportation committee voted on Tuesday to support changing the convention center alignment back to its original plan, which was raised above ground, allowing the viaduct to connect to downtown underneath it.

That recommendation will head to the full council for a vote that hasn't been scheduled yet.