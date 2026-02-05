Live like Posty: Post Malone's childhood home in Grapevine hits the market

A quaint home in Grapevine is drawing big attention, not for its renovations or location, but for its former occupant. Global music star Post Malone once lived in the house with his father, Rich Post, and now the property is for sale, offering a piece of the singer's story.

Current owners say they didn't know the home's history or who Post Malone was when they bought it back in 2019.

"Our neighbors kept coming over and saying, 'Do you know whose house you bought?' We were like, 'No,'" said owner Darlene Cunningham.

But their kids were quick to catch on.

"It's been fun. It's not every day you have a personal connection to a real global superstar's personal home," said David Irvin, Cunningham's son.

The home has brought attention over the years.

"We still get a lot of mail in with his name... the first year or two it was crazy. People would drive by, take pictures, knock on the door," she said.

The family says they are sad to sell but are ready to start a new chapter.

Though the home has been updated, the owners have preserved its character and memories.

"Even my grandkids say, we get to sleep in Post Malone's bedroom. They think it's so cool," Cunningham said.

Rich Post, when informed that the house was for sale, reflected on his family's time there.

"We made a lot of good friends and memories in that house during the 14 years we lived there, and always enjoy coming back to one of the places we will always think of fondly," he told CBS News Texas.

The house is listed at just over $549,000. The current owners hope whoever moves in will honor its history, and if Post Malone wants a tour, they say he's welcome anytime.

"Let him know he's very welcome to come and look at the house!"