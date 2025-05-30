Possible drowning under investigation at River Legacy Park in Arlington

A possible drowning is under investigation after kayakers discovered the body of an adult male Friday afternoon at River Legacy Park in Arlington.

CBS News Texas

After receiving the report, the Arlington Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Green Oaks Boulevard around 1:45 p.m. Officials said the man was found face down in the water, fully clothed.

The cause of death has not been determined. The Arlington Police Department is now leading the investigation.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected, but it is still an ongoing investigation," the department said in a statement.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.