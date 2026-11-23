A woman was found shot outside a North Arlington home Monday afternoon, prompting a SWAT response and police standoff with the suspected shooter, officials said.

Arlington police said officers were called to the home on Templeton Drive around 1 p.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 57-year-old woman outside with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police said her adult son was with her and he had not been injured. Police said she was alert and was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be fine.

The woman and her son told officers the woman's husband, 57-year-old Andrew Carter, pointed a gun at both of them inside the home and shot her. Afterward, they were able to get out of the house and call police.

They told officers Carter was still inside the house and had access to weapons. Officers set up a perimeter around the house and began trying to communicate with the suspect to get him to surrender. Arlington PD said it called in the SWAT team to assist with the situation.

Around 6:30 p.m., Carter came out of the home and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Arlington City Jail on two counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.