Police standoff with suspected car thief ends in fatal shooting in North Texas

BEDFORD — The suspect in a reported stolen vehicle was fatally shot after an hours-long standoff with police Tuesday.

A flock camera picked up a stolen vehicle's license plate around 2 p.m., alerting Bedford Police. Officers tracked the vehicle and its driver to a local business and attempted to make contact; however, the suspect fled the area with a gun.

The suspect stopped in the 200 block of Central Drive, near a Walgreens and expressed suicidal thoughts to the officers.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation for several hours and did persuade the suspect to put down the gun, after which officers used non-lethal methods to subdue the suspect.

During that process, the suspect tried to escape and, believing the suspect was threatening them, a Hurst member of the Tarrant County County SWAT Team shot the suspect, who died on the way to the hospital.

No officers were injured and the Hurst officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The suspect's name has not yet been released and the investigation is still active.

The incident is being reviewed by the Bedford Police Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.