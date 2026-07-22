Officers shoot, wound suspect at Carrollton gas station accused of opening fire on them, police say

An investigation has been launched after police working in Carrollton reportedly shot a burglary suspect who officers said was part of a group that fired on them near a gas station on Wednesday morning.

A public information officer with the Plano Police Department provided initial details to CBS News Texas, confirming it happened at the Race Trac station along International Parkway in Carrollton around 4:20 a.m. According to the department, officers were surveilling them before approaching them.

However, the Plano Police spokesperson said the four suspects shot at them as soon as the officers exited their own cars, prompting officers to return fire. One suspect, identified only as a male, was struck and eventually taken to the hospital for treatment by fire department personnel. His condition was not known as of publication. Another suspect was also taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury not tied to the shooting. Two other suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects, Plano Police said, included one adult and three juveniles.

No officers were injured in the gunfire, per the department, nor were Race Trac employees or customers. It is not immediately known how many officers opened fire.

The spokesperson said Plano Police is handling an Internal Affairs investigation, while the Carrollton Police Department is investigating the shooting since it happened within their jurisdiction.

The Plano Police spokesperson said Plano detectives were investigating burglaries and that the suspects were known suspects. It was not known immediately how long the surveillance had been conducted.