Police seek help finding suspect in 58-year-old woman's death

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas Police are looking for help identifying the suspect(s) in a shooting that killed a woman earlier this month.

On July 3 at 2:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Pickfair Circle.

Responding officers found a woman shot inside the home. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but 58-year-old Leonette Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's SUV was captured on a doorbell camera just prior to the homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Abel Lopez by calling 469-843-3665 or abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.