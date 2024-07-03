Police searching for woman accused of pepper spraying 4 employees inside North Texas store

WHITE SETTLEMENT – White Settlement police are on the hunt for a woman accused of pepper spraying a manager and three employees at an Academy sporting goods store.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday inside the store in the 1700 block of Cherry Lane, just north of I-30.

White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook said she sprayed the four workers after the manager asked her to leave because she was exhibiting behavior "consistent with previous thefts."

"She became upset and pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the manager," Cook said. "Several employees came to help and she sprayed them also before running out of the store."

Cook said the woman had "pushed a buggy full of clothes to the dressing room and staged it there while going to get another buggy."

The woman escaped in a white Nissan sedan. The four injured employees received treatment from the White Settlement Fire Department, but no one required hospitalization.

Police are working to identify the suspect. If caught, she will face four counts of assault.