Police searching for man in connection to Balch Springs stabbing death

BALCH SPRINGS - Police are asking for the public's help to locate 38-year-old Luis Pardo, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 34-year-old Hilda Gurrola.

Balch Springs police responded to a report of a stabbing at 11304 Erich Drive on November 21, around 5:18 PM. Officers found Gurrola dead inside her home when they arrived at the scene.

Police say Pardo left the scene before the officers arrived.

Police are urging the public to help in locating Pardo and encourage anyone with information to contact 911 immediately and contact Detective Sergeant Traughber #547 at 469-853-2670 or via email at traughber547@balchspringspd.com