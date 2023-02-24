Police investigating after 45-year-old man shot, killed in North Dallas
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found shot dead in North Dallas Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:26 p.m. Feb. 22, police responded to a call in the 8200 block of LBJ Access Road. When officers arrived, they found Isabel Aparicio unresponsive on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded; However, he died at the scene.
Police said an unknown suspect shot Aparicio and and fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or at tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov.
