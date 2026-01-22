Watch CBS News
Police investigate shooting near Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

A shooting has been reported in the parking lot near Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas late Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Glasgow.

Video from the CBS News Texas chopper shows a large crime scene and police focusing on a minivan. Blood can be seen on the ground outside the van.

Dallas police have not yet provided any information. CBS News Texas has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

