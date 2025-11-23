Police investigate potential road rage shooting at North Texas Whataburger

Burleson police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that they believe began as road rage.

Police were called to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Willshire Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Investigators said that two drivers pulled into the Whataburger parking lot and began arguing. One of the drivers pulled out a gun and shot the other driver in the stomach.

"The person that was shot walked into the Whataburger, seeking help," said Collin Gregory, the public information officer for the Purleson Police Department. "Whataburger also contacted 911 and medical assistance was brought out immediately. The other suspect went to an adjacent parking lot called 911 waited for law enforcement to show up."

Police said the person who opened fire was questioned and allowed to leave. Police did not say if charges would be filed.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.