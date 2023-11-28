Police, FBI arrest 2 in string of Tarrant County robberies

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – Two people are in police custody following a string of robberies in Tarrant County, police say.

Henry Pierre Rogers, 35, and Jhamal Antwan Farris, 31, have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the robberies that took place last month.

Rogers has also been charged with felon in possession of a weapon. Farris was out on bond on a murder charge from the Everman Police Department.

Police are still looking for Demond Deshun Scott, 32, of Grand Prairie, in addition to a fourth unidentified person.

On Oct. 15, two people stole about $5,000 from the safe of a Walgreens Pharmacy in Lake Worth. There, a person with a handgun went to the pharmacy where he placed the gun to the pharmacists' head, forcing her to remove controlled substances from the secure storage area.

While that was happening, a person with a taser grabbed the front desk clerk, forced her to the ground and shocked her with the taser. The clerk was dragged to the back office, where she was held to the ground with a gun at the back of her head.

On Oct. 30, a person went to a Metro PCS in Fort Worth to "scope out the location then left the store," police said. About an hour later, a second person went to the store with a weapon, ordering an employee to the back of the store.

Then, a third person entered the store and assisted in the robbery, taking numerous electronics and approximately $900 in cash. The person then blocked off the area where the victim was, preventing them from leaving or calling 911, police said. A fourth person was waiting outside the store as a lookout. Once the robbery was done, all four people left the area.

The Fort Worth Police Department, Lake Worth Police Department and FBI worked together to get the accused robbers into custody.

"Violent crime has no place in Lake Worth. Alongside our partners, we will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible for committing violent crimes in our communities,"said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian. "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the detectives and agents who worked this case, and I remain thankful for the partnership we have with the FBI and the Fort Worth Police Department."

If you have information about the robberies, contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 (TIPS) or text "Tip117 plus your message" to CRIMES (274637).