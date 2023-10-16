$5K stolen from Lake Worth Walgreens, police searching for multiple robbers

LAKE WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Lake Worth police are searching for multiple robbers after thousands of dollars were stolen from a Walgreens.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. at Walgreens Pharmacy located at 6244 Lake Worth Blvd.

Police say one of the robbers was armed with a rod-style taser and the other had a handgun.

The robber with the handgun went to the pharmacy where he placed the gun to the pharmacists' head, forcing her to remove controlled substances from the secure storage area.

Lake Worth Police Department via X

He then took the pharmacist by the hair and forced her at gunpoint to walk to the back office. While that was happening, the robber with the taser grabbed the front desk clerk, forced her to the ground and shocked her with the taser.

The clerk was dragged to the back office, where she was held to the ground with a gun at the back of her head.

Lake Worth Police Department via X

While both employees were in the back office, the robbers forced the pharmacist to open the safe and proceeded to take about $5,000 in cash before fleeing in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Lake Worth Police Department via X

Police say the clerk was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, has gone under surgery and is recovering. The pharmacist was uninjured.

The robbers allegedly surveilled the pharmacy for about 15 minutes before the crime took place.

The Lake Worth Police Department requests that anyone with information on the identity of the robbers or this crime contact detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or by calling (817) 237-1224.