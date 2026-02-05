Police chase in Tarrant County ends in a crash and a suspect in jail, North Richland Hills PD says

A 33-year-old man is in jail following a police chase through Tarrant County, the North Richland Hills Police Department said Thursday afternoon.

The chase started after officers saw a white sedan swerving across all lanes of traffic. They tried to pull the driver over but he did not stop.

Police followed the car through Hurst and Bedford, but when it reached North Loop 820 they called off the chase for safety concerns. Minutes later, the driver crashed on the westbound express lanes of North Loop 820 near Holiday Lane in North Richland Hills.

Officers went to the scene and launched a drone, police said. Video from the drone showed the suspect had his hand inside of a backpack. After a short negotiation between officers and the suspect, he climbed out of the car's window but did not follow officers' commands.

The officers "deployed a less lethal option" to take him into custody, NRH police said, but did not offer specifics. They also found a gun in the suspect's backpack.

The suspect was taken to the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility with charges pending. NRH police said they would not identify the him until he appears before a judge.

The express lanes on 820 were closed in both directions near where the car crashed, but they have since reopened.