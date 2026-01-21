Police chase ends in fatal rollover crash in Dallas, police say

A suspect has died following a police chase that ended with a rollover crash near Dallas, officials told CBS News Texas Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, at about 3:20 a.m., Grand Prairie officers tried to perform a routine traffic stop for suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers said the driver took off, leading to a police pursuit.

A short time later, the driver crashed their SUV on I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas.

Officers at the scene told CBS News Texas the driver, who hasn't been identified, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation as crews work to clear the roadway.

