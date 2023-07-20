Pleasant Grove shooting suspect arrested 2 months later in New Orleans

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two months after a shooting in Pleasant Grove that killed one person and injured three others, a suspect has been arrested.

Charlton Porter, 27, was arrested on July 20 in New Orleans. He has been charged with murder for a homicide that took place on May 13 in the 2100 block of N. Masters Drive.

39-year-old Ana Moreno, a bystander of the shooting, was one of the victims and died from her injury. The other three victims were in critical condition at the time.

Officers later determined two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving eastbound on Bruton Road. Amid the gunfire, a bullet entered Moreno's vehicle and hit her.