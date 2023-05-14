Watch CBS News
Dallas police: 1 woman dead, 3 men injured after shooting in Pleasant Grove

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating a Pleasant Grove shooting that left one woman dead and three men injured Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. May 13, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of N. Masters Drive. 

During their initial investigation, officers discovered four people were shot at the location and taken to local hospitals.

Police said 39-year-old Ana Moreno, a bystander of the shooting, was one of the victims and died from her injury. The other three victims remain in critical condition.

Officers later determined two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving eastbound on Bruton Road. Amid the gunfire, a bullet entered Moreno's vehicle and hit her.

No suspects are currently in custody and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 2:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

