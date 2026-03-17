Plano teacher dies hours after giving birth to first child; husband shares grief: "I wish she was still here"

March is Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month, a time meant to support families navigating profound grief. For one North Texas family, that loss is deeply personal.

Natalie Martin, a Plano second-grade teacher, died Feb. 15 while giving birth to her first child, leaving her husband, Aaron Martin, to care for their newborn son.

"Just being here… I catch myself, I wish she was still here," Aaron Martin said.

Inside the family's home, photos and keepsakes reflect a relationship built on shared faith and deep connection.

"Everything about our faith and our personalities just meshed so well," he said. "We complemented each other."

Natalie Martin worked in Plano ISD, where her husband said she was known for putting others first, especially her students.

"She put everyone first, that included her students… just being someone that was sacrificial from herself to others," her husband added.

One of life's most beautiful moments turns tragic

Her pregnancy had been healthy, he said, and the couple was nearing their due date when she began experiencing sudden back pain and went to the hospital as a precaution.

"Just a precautionary check-in to make sure all was well," he said. "Obviously, things kind of declined from there on."

Doctors performed an emergency C-section. Natalie Martin died hours later due to internal bleeding.

"There was just some bleeding that they couldn't stop," Martin admitted. "I was just in shock… trying to wrap my mind around the situation."

A battle of grief and joy

Their son, Parker, survived and is healthy.

Martin described the conflicting emotions of overwhelming grief and joy.

"She gave everything for him, and he was first," he said. "In the few hours they got together, it was clear that nothing else mattered except him."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 18 out of every 100,000 mothers died from pregnancy-related causes in 2024, a slight decrease from the year before. While maternal deaths remain relatively rare, the United States continues to have higher rates than many other developed countries.

Martin said he never expected his family to be part of those statistics.

"She was healthy. Parker was healthy during the pregnancy, so it was never really a thought on our mind that anything could go wrong," he said. "It was definitely shocking."

Honoring Natalie

Friends, family and colleagues gathered Friday, March 13, for a candlelight vigil to honor Natalie Martin's life, remembered for her kindness, faith and devotion to others.

Martin said he finds comfort in seeing his wife reflected in their son.

"Every time I look at him, I see her," he said. "When we talked about Parker and our future, she would just glow… and when I see him, I see her."

Martin hopes others facing loss will lean on their support systems.

"It's something you can't ever really prepare for," he said. "But being able to look at him and know we're going to be OK, and that he's going to know his mom, that means everything."