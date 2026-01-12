15-year-old in police custody after allegedly shooting father in Plano, authorities say

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and injuring his father Monday morning, police confirmed.

The Plano Police Department said at about 8:25 a.m., dispatchers received a call concerning a shooting at a home in the 4500 block of Sandy Water Lane. The caller, who was also the victim, claimed he had been shot by his son.

When officers arrived, they detained the teen. The victim was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Plano Police said there's currently no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.