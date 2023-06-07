Plano private music instructor Jun Guo arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child
PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Plano music instructor has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.
Police say Jun Guo, 37, conducted music lessons in his residence in the 3600 block of Estacado Lane in Plano.
He was arrested on June 5 while police were executing a warrant.
Guo is currently being held under a $75,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding Guo or a similar incident is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 941-2148.
