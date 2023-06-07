Watch CBS News
Plano private music instructor Jun Guo arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Plano music instructor has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

jun-guo.jpg
Jun Guo Collin County Sheriff's Office

Police say Jun Guo, 37, conducted music lessons in his residence in the 3600 block of Estacado Lane in Plano. 

He was arrested on June 5 while police were executing a warrant.

Guo is currently being held under a $75,000 bond. 

Anyone with information regarding Guo or a similar incident is asked to contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 941-2148.

