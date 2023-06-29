Plano police identify woman found deceased in Lake Lewisville, husband facing charges

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The husband of a woman whose body was found near the shoreline of Lake Lewisville is facing charges in connection to her death, Plano police said.

Two days after Sarah Dudley of Plano was reported missing, she was found near a camping area in Hidden Cove Park.

Her husband, Karlton Dudley, was arrested on Wednesday, June 28, and charged with abuse of a corpse without legal authority.

The Plano Police Department was notified his 32-year-old wife was missing four days earlier on June 24. She was last seen in the 7000 block of Bishop Road.

On Monday, June 26, The Colony Police Department notified the department that they found a woman's body in the lake. At the time, investigators said it was possibly Dudley. This was confirmed two days later on June 28.

Her preliminary cause of death is currently undetermined by the medical examiner's office.

The Colony Police Department and Plano crimes against persons unit are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective James Barfield at jbarfield@thecolonytx.gov.