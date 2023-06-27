Woman's body found near shoreline of Lake Lewisville

THE COLONY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Park visitors found the body of a woman near the shoreline of Lake Lewisville near a camping area in Hidden Cove Park.

Officers from the Colony Police Department received the call just before 7:30 p.m on June 26. The park where she was found is located on the east side of the lake.

The Colony Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Denton County Criminal Investigation Division and the Denton County Medical Examiner, all responded to the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective James Barfield at jbarfield@thecolonytx.gov.