Plano massage therapist charged with sexual assault as investigators seek more victims, police say

A Plano massage therapist has been arrested on a sexual‑assault charge after a customer reported being attacked during a visit, police said. Investigators are now seeking additional potential victims.

The massage therapist – identified as 54‑year‑old Changren "Denny" Wang – has been charged with sexual assault, according to the Plano Police Department.

The alleged assault occurred at Clif's Foot Spa at 6505 W. Park Blvd., Suite 338.

Changren "Denny" Wang, 54 Plano Police Department

Police issue public request

Anyone who visited the business and received a massage from Wang before March 12 and believes they may be a victim is urged to call the department's Special Victims Unit tip line at (972) 941‑2044.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.