Emails show parents raised concerns about former Plano ISD teacher more than a year before his arrest

Newly obtained emails from Plano ISD show that parents reported concerns about alleged inappropriate touching by former Brinker Elementary second-grade teacher Paul Campbell to then-principal Jennifer King more than a year before Campbell was arrested.

CBS News Texas obtained the emails through an open records request.

The records include an email from a parent to King dated May 20, 2025, raising concerns about Campbell's interactions with a student.

The parent wrote that Campbell "will sometimes place his hand on [blank's] very low back/bottom area in a way that felt uncomfortable…"

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The parent also indicated they did not believe the incident was isolated, writing that "it did not sound like an isolated one-time incident."

The parent said another mother from the child's class had also raised concerns, writing that she "made the same comment to [blank] about uncomfortable touches."

Two days later, on May 22, 2025, King responded to the parent.

King wrote that she "will be addressing this with Mr. Campbell after tomorrow" and that "the touching will be addressed."

She also cited the parents' belief that the touching was unintentional and did not warrant a full investigation.

"You shared that you do not believe the touching is done with ill intent and does not require a full investigation, but warrants a conversation and documentation. That will be done," King wrote.

The emails do not show what action, if any, was taken after that exchange.

In July 2026, another parent emailed King, saying they had reported Campbell to the Plano Police Department and Child Protective Services.

The parent said the reports were made "due to [BLANK] informing me that Mr. Campbell was touching [BLANK's] private area."

Campbell was arrested five days after that report was made.

He faces three counts of indecency with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Plano police have said they have identified four alleged victims connected to those four indictments.

Police have also said they identified other young students whose allegations did not rise to the level of criminal charges. Those students could serve as witnesses as investigators examine whether there was a broader pattern of alleged misconduct or neglect.

Police are asking any other potential victims of Campbell to come forward. Investigators have said the alleged abuse dates back as early as 2023.

Attorney Zeke Fortenberry represents one of the alleged victims and has filed a lawsuit against Plano ISD, King, and Campbell.

Fortenberry argues the May 2025 email should have prompted a more serious response.

"In this case, there was an actual red flag. Someone told the principal, he's touching my daughter inappropriately. You should look into it," Fortenberry said.

He also argues the May 2025 complaint supports his client's allegation that King failed to report misconduct.

"Well, if this May 2025 email was taken seriously, and if an investigation had been done, then my client would never have been victimized because he wouldn't be teaching in the fall of 2025," Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry was also asked whether he believes there could be additional alleged victims, given that Campbell had worked as a teacher for nearly three decades and the 2025 email referenced concerns from more than one parent.

He said: "... there's probably been victims for several years, and that he began to push the limits and go further and further each year with each victim. But it wouldn't surprise me. We know in May of 2025, there were at least two students who had complained."

That is Fortenberry's assessment and is not a finding by police or a court.

Plano police have confirmed they are also investigating King. She has not been criminally charged.

Both Campbell and King have been terminated from their positions with Plano ISD. Efforts to contact King for comment have been unsuccessful.

CBS News Texas asked Plano ISD about how the district responded to the allegations.

In a statement, the district said:

The questions presented involve confidential student and personnel information, an ongoing criminal matter and pending litigation. Those circumstances substantially limit what the District can responsibly disclose or characterize publicly.

Plano ISD has clear expectations for every employee regarding professional boundaries, student safety and the mandatory reporting of suspected abuse or neglect.

These expectations are not discretionary. Plano ISD will not tolerate conduct by any employee that compromises student safety or fails to meet the legal and professional responsibilities associated with protecting children.

In response to allegations reported in July 2026, the District collaborated with law enforcement and other appropriate authorities, initiated an administrative investigation and made required notifications and reports. The District has also addressed the matter through established personnel procedures consistent with applicable law, District policy and due-process requirements.

Because related litigation is pending, the District will not publicly disclose privileged legal analysis, investigative findings, confidential personnel information, protected student information or evidence that may be relevant to the criminal or civil proceedings. For the same reason, it would be inappropriate to issue a public legal conclusion regarding an individual employee's compliance with state law based on selected records before the relevant proceedings are resolved.

The District's expectations are unequivocal: employees must promptly report suspected abuse or neglect as required by law; concerns involving student safety must be elevated and addressed appropriately. Plano ISD remains committed to full cooperation with the appropriate authorities and the protection of every child entrusted to its care.