Plano ISD fires Brinker Elementary principal after teacher's arrest in abuse case

The Plano ISD school board voted unanimously Thursday night to terminate Brinker Elementary School Principal Jennifer King, making her the latest school employee to lose her job following allegations of student abuse.

The vote came after nearly two hours of closed-door discussion during a special-called meeting.

King's termination follows the firing and arrest of Brinker's second-grade teacher, Paul Campbell, last month.

According to Plano police arrest records, four second-grade students have accused the 64-year-old teacher of inappropriate touching. Investigators say some students reported Campbell touched or rubbed them inappropriately when they went to his desk to ask questions. One student told investigators the alleged touching happened more than once.

Paul Campbell, 64 Plano Police Department

Campbell was arrested in July and remains in jail on a $2.5 million bond. He faces three counts of indecency with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The allegations have also led to a lawsuit against Plano ISD. An attorney representing one of the alleged victims' families, Zeke Fortenberry, claims concerns about Campbell's behavior were brought to King and that she failed to report them.

In a statement following Thursday's vote, Fortenberry said, "We demand better of PISD administrators," and added that King's termination supports the family's claims that she failed to act appropriately and to protect students.

King has served as principal at Brinker Elementary for the past two years, according to Plano ISD. The district has not publicly detailed the reason for King's termination, nor has Plano police accused her of any criminal wrongdoing.

CBS News Texas has asked Plano ISD for emails and other records related to whether King was made aware of allegations or concerns about Campbell's conduct. The district has not responded to those requests after 12 days.

Thursday night's meeting was closed to the public for nearly two hours. No members of the public spoke during the meeting's open-comment period.

With King's termination, two Brinker employees have now been fired following the allegations involving Campbell. The criminal case against Campbell remains ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.