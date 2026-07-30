Plano mourns football great Billy Ray Smith, dead at 64 after CTE‑related dementia

Longtime coaches, former players and fans across Plano ISD football are mourning the death of Billy Ray Smith, one of the district's most celebrated athletes.

Smith died at 64 after what his family described as dementia caused by CTE, a brain disease linked to repeated hits during his football career.

Smith was a standout at Plano Senior High School in the late 1970s, where legendary coach Tom Kimbrough made him the centerpiece of a defense that helped deliver back‑to‑back state championships.

"We knew good things were going to happen with him," Kimbrough said. "We knew he was going to be successful."

Billy Ray Smith Getty Images

Kimbrough also remembered Smith as a popular, hard‑working leader.

"Billy Ray was such a great kid, a great kid to coach," Kimbrough said. "Kids loved him, coaches loved him, he was popular on campus."

Kimbrough added that Smith "got everything that one could get out of themselves with his effort and his attitude."

After graduating, Smith played at Arkansas before spending 10 seasons with the San Diego Chargers, becoming an All‑Pro linebacker. But the same hard hits that made him a fan favorite ultimately took a toll.

His family announced on Wednesday that he died after a "long journey with dementia caused by CTE."

Kimbrough said Smith is the only former player he coached in his 16 years at Plano to suffer from the disease. He kept in touch with Smith over the years and knew he had been struggling.

"It sure is because he's a big, big part of it," he said of Smith's passing.

Kimbrough also reflected on the physical toll of the sport.

"He probably delivered hits in high school, but when anybody gets on into the pros, they're taking hits too, and I was aware he was having some issues," Kimbrough said. "He sure didn't hold back, and we certainly never saw any issues, you know, when he was there in high school."

Looking ahead, Kimbrough said Smith's legacy should help push football toward safer play.

"There's always dangers," he said. "You're always cautious, and all you can do is try to teach the kids how to tackle properly and have the best equipment possible."

He added, "Hopefully they can gain and develop equipment, you know, each year that's better to eliminate that type of thing."

After retiring from football, Smith became a popular media personality in the San Diego area. His former coach hopes Smith's impact on Plano football – and his battle with CTE – will inspire continued efforts to make the sport safer for future generations.