Plano crash kills 27‑year‑old passenger after SUV strikes light pole, police say

A 27‑year‑old woman was killed Friday afternoon when the Infiniti QX56 she was riding in collided with a Nissan Frontier and then struck a light pole in Plano, police said.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Mission Ridge Road and West Parker Road. Police said the passenger died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The Infiniti's driver was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. The Nissan's occupant was evaluated at the scene and did not require transport, according to the Plano Police Department.

Eastbound West Parker Road was closed while investigators processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.