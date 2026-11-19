At Crossroads Diner in Plano, chef and owner Tom Fleming prides himself on making mostly everything from scratch.

"We make our own jam, we make our sausage, we make our own chorizo, sticky buns obviously, quiche, our biscuits," Fleming said.

For nearly 12 years, Fleming said he's focused on the ingredients.

"I would say probably it is the best breakfast place in DFW," he said.

CBS News Texas

He has watched his food costs go up, like everyone else's.

"Blueberries, brown sugar, cremini mushrooms, orange juice," he said.

Despite that, he insisted he won't sacrifice his ingredients to save money.

"No, I will never do that," Fleming said.

As he went through his bills in his office, he said it's not just food that has been costing him more, but also water, electricity, insurance, and more.

"Earlier in the year, we were at about six bucks for every delivery," Fleming said. "That same vendor right now is $15.75."

With costs going up, it's a tough time for the restaurant business. The Texas Restaurant Association says last year, nearly half of the restaurants told them they weren't profitable.

"I love what I do, but I can tell you my stress levels these days, not good," he said. "Just because one bad day takes one bad week and then you're just like, ok, how viable is this?"

From September to October of this year, the Consumer Price Index shows that menu prices at full-service restaurants rose by 0.7%. The National Restaurant Association says since September of last year, menu prices have increased by 4.4%.

"So, some people say my prices are a little too high," said Fleming. "So is my quality."

Claudia Gallegos said the high-quality food has kept her and her family coming back to the diner for 10 years.

"Really truly homemade consistency," Gallegos said. "The prices are good."

While speaking with Fleming at her table, Gallegos told him, "I love the breakfast tostadas, they're my favorite."

Keeping customers happy helps Fleming keep the lights on and his dream job going.

"I love doing it. I make people happy with food," Fleming said. "That's a good job."

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