Fight over proposed Dallas Stars arena in Plano heats up ahead of November vote

The fight over a proposed new Dallas Stars arena in Plano is heating up weeks before residents are set to vote on how to pay for it.

Proposition A would create a venue tax to help fund a roughly $700 million arena at the Shops at Willow Bend.

Dozens of Plano residents gathered Tuesday night for a meeting organized by the newly formed "Stop the Star Arena" political action committee.

The group, which says it is made up of Plano lawyers, investors, and financial experts, argues the numbers behind the proposed arena do not add up.

Karen Dubrow, chair of the PAC, said residents also need answers about who would pay for the project's infrastructure.

"Who's going to pay for the sewage and the drainage? That's not answered. Who's going to pay for the road widening? That's not answered. So we are going to pay," she told CBS News Texas.

Dubrow also criticized what she described as the proposal's financial structure.

"None of this arena makes dollars nor sense with this proposal."

The opposition is also taking its fight to the state.

The group filed an ethics complaint against the Victory Green PAC, which supports the arena, accusing the group of bombarding residents with campaign text messages.

According to Dubrow, the Texas Ethics Commission has taken up one of the complaints and scheduled a hearing.

"We don't want to be taken advantage of by Big Goliath. And right now, that's the Dallas Stars ownership," Dubrow said.

Victory Green PAC Community Advisor Marshall Jackson said the project would benefit Plano without creating a new tax burden for homeowners.

In a statement, Jackson said: "Having lived in Plano for 56 years, I'm thrilled that the Stars are considering making our city their new home. This project will revitalize a struggling property in a key area while providing valuable support to our school district. Best of all, it places no tax burden on homeowners, relying instead on a venue tax targeting hotels, rental cars, and parking. The positive traffic study and financial analysis being presented at Monday's city council meeting make a compelling case for moving forward."

Not everyone attending Tuesday's meeting was firmly opposed to the project.

Plano resident Tom McGeehan said he is still weighing the potential benefits and drawbacks.

"I'm kind of on the cusp. You know, I think I can see the benefits, but I can see the downside."

McGeehan, who has lived in Plano for six years, said he previously voted in favor of AT&T Stadium while living in Arlington. He said he attended the meeting to learn more about the proposal.

"Why did I come? Just to get a flier like this, to be able to drill down on the details. Like I said, the devil's in the details."

The city of Plano is expected to present an updated traffic study and financial analysis at its City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 12.

The city is also hosting a town hall on Tuesday, Oct. 13, where residents can ask questions about the proposed arena and Proposition A.

Residents will ultimately decide whether to approve Proposition A in the November election.