Small plane down in field near Lancaster airport, FAA says 3 injured

S.E. Jenkins
A small plane has gone down in a field near Lancaster Regional Airport in Dallas County on Monday, the FAA said.

The Beechcraft C-90 King Air went down around 3:30 p.m. with three people on board. 

The City of Lancaster said fire, police and Emergency Management personnel responded to reports of an emergency landing. The three plane passengers were evaluated and taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The FAA did not say what led to the incident. The FAA will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

