Photos from total solar eclipse show awe as moon covers sun

Videos show 2024 solar eclipse across U.S. Videos show 2024 solar eclipse stunning viewers across U.S. 41:51

Millions across America gathered on Monday and watched in awe as the moon covered the sun during a total solar eclipse.

More than 31 million people live along the path of totality, and many more flew or drove to witness the spectacle in person. The path of totality started over the Pacific Ocean before crossing parts of Mexico. It crossed into the U.S. in Texas and continued northeast across more than a dozen states before it passed into Canada.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous United States won't be until Aug. 23, 2044.

The longest duration of totality during Monday's eclipse was 4 minutes, 28 seconds, near Torreón, Mexico, according to NASA.

The moon crosses in front of the sun during the Great North American Eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Torreon, Mexico. Getty Images / Getty Images

One of the first stops in the U.S. was Eagle Pass, Texas. The state was a major hot spot for eclipse viewers. Before the event, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, which provides solar service to 90% of the state, warned the eclipse would affect solar production in Texas between 12:10 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. CDT.

A mother and her daughter look up at the sun through protective eyewear during a solar eclipse in Austin, Texas, on April 8, 2024. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

As the eclipse began, and the moon began to cover the sun, the sun had a crescent shape. Gradually, more and more of the sun is covered until the eclipse reaches totality. During totality, viewers in many places were able to see a corona, the outermost part of the sun's atmosphere.

Multiple exposures were used in the creation of this digital composite image showing the full evolution of the eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Mazatlan, Mexico. HECTOR VIVAS / Getty Images

Couples also exchanged vows during a mass eclipse wedding in Russellville, Arkansas. The event was called the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival. Hundreds of couples gathered for the special event.

Couples view the solar eclipse during a mass wedding at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival on April 8, 2024 in Russellville, Arkansas. Mario Tama/Getty Images

People also took to the skies during the eclipse, boarding special flights along the path of totality. Delta offered flights from Austin to Detroit and a second route from Dallas to Detroit. Passengers were given specialized glasses so they could safely view the eclipse.

Southwest Airlines also offered eclipse flights, with glasses provided to passengers.

Passengers and crew take a photo wearing solar eclipse glasses aboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Some viewers donned red, green and blue to see the eclipse. As the moon blocked out the light of the sun, it changed how people saw the colors, NPR reported. Colors with longer wavelengths looked darker while colors with shorter wavelengths had "a chance to shine."

People watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Viewers also headed outside in big crowds to catch the eclipse outside the path of totality. Many watched in New York City, where there was a partial eclipse.

Large crowds gather around Bryant Park to witness a partial eclipse of the sun on April 8, 2024, in midtown New York City, New York. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Lawmakers also enjoyed the eclipse. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was spotted in eclipse glasses at the U.S. Capitol. Before the eclipse, the White House posted a short video of President Biden wearing his eclipse glasses and encouraging Americans to enjoy the view. "But don't be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear," the message said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer uses eclipse viewing glasses to look up at the partial solar eclipse from his office balcony at the U.S. Capitol Building on April 8, 2024, in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/ Getty Images

Viewers also enjoyed seeing the skies darken as the moon covered the sun in Canada. The eclipse passed through Canada before exiting continental North America off Newfoundland.

People look toward the sky as the moon begins to partially eclipse the sun during a total eclipse across North America on April 8, 2024, in Niagara Falls, Ontario,Canada. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Some were able to take in the view from stadiums. Players looked up ahead of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans also enjoyed the eclipse experience ahead of the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Tanner Banks of the Chicago White Sox watches the solar eclipse. Lauren Leigh Bacho/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The eclipse also caused traffic jams in some areas.

April 8 traffic in Illinois Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images