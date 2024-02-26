Southwest Airlines is offering a birds-eye view of the total solar eclipse

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines is offering a birds-eye view of the upcoming total solar eclipse.

There are two flights available on April 8 that fly in the predicted direct path of the eclipse – Southwest Flight #1252: departing Dallas Love Field at 12:40 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh and Southwest Flight #1721: departing Austin at 12:55 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis.

It's part of their Solarbration sweepstakes. In partnership with Omni Hotels, two winners and a guest have the chance to choose one of the two flights and stay in an out-of-this world themed hotel room at their destination.

"The whole world will be looking up on April 8, and we're over the moon to leverage our place in the sky by extending an opportunity to observe this phenomenon on several Southwest flights in the path of the eclipse," said Julia Melle, director of brand and content for Southwest Airlines. "Connecting People to places and experiences is what we do best and rounding out this once-in-a-lifetime flight opportunity with a celestial stay at Omni Hotels aligns the stars for two lucky winners."

Between Feb. 26 and March 11, you can enter here for your chance to see the eclipse from the sky.

The beginning of the path of totality will be visible in North Texas at 1:40 p.m. CDT and ends at 1:44 p.m. CDT. The partial eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. CDT and will end at 3:02 p.m. CDT.

MORE: