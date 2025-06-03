Pet zebra on the run in Tennessee after escaping and "wreaking havoc" on highway

A pet zebra has been on the run for days in Tennessee after "wreaking havoc" on a highway outside of Nashville, officials say.

The zebra escaped into a wooded area off Interstate 24 on Saturday afternoon, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said. The animal had been running through traffic on both sides of the highway, forcing a temporary closure.

"Several professional tracking groups are involved in the search" for the animal, the sheriff's office said in an update Monday on social media. The search continued throughout the week with few updates.

The zebra's owner, Taylor Ford of Christiana, Tennessee, told CBS News in a statement Thursday evening that the zebra "is alive and has been spotted again within the last hour and we have him in a nice area where we can eventually capture him."

ZEBRA UPDATE: The owner of the missing zebra just notified the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office dispatch the animal... Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 2, 2025

The sheriff's office was in contact with the Ford family, who had said they obtained the animal on Friday night. It was not immediately clear how the zebra was obtained or how it got away from the owner.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to the community for the overwhelming support in the search for our zebra," Taylor and Laura Ford said in a statement Thursday. "Daily, we are flooded with volunteers and friends offering to step up and help — and the energy, love, and determination from across Tennessee and beyond have been truly humbling."

Anyone who sees the zebra is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

This isn't the first unexpected animal to shut down an interstate recently. A runaway kangaroo named Sheila was caught after causing a crash in Alabama in April.

