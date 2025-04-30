Escaped kangaroo named Sheila shuts down interstate, causes crash in Alabama: "We see a little bit of everything here"

A runaway kangaroo named Sheila shut down a stretch of interstate in Alabama on Tuesday before state troopers and the animal's owner wrangled the wayward marsupial.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the kangaroo was spotted Tuesday hopping along the side of Interstate 85 in Macon County, which is between Montgomery and Auburn. The agency said the kangaroo caused two vehicles to crash but there were no reported injuries.

The sight snarled traffic, and state troopers shut down both sides of the interstate for the safety of motorists. The animal's owner and troopers were able to capture it, Capt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

"When somebody said there was a kangaroo of course I didn't believe it, and nobody believed it. But I'm looking at him," Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said in a Facebook live video as the animal was captured.

In this image taken from video, a runaway kangaroo moves down a stretch of interstate in Tuskegee, Ala., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Austin Andrew Price / AP

The owner used a dart to tranquilize the animal.

Brunson's video showed the drugged kangaroo being carried to a vehicle to be returned to its home. The animal was captured on the side of the interstate between Tuskegee and Auburn, the sheriff said.

"Wow. A kangaroo in Tuskegee, Alabama. Macon County. We see a little bit of everything here," the sheriff said.

The animal's owner, Patrick Starr, told The Associated Press that the animal's name is Sheila and that she escaped from her enclosure.

"She's back home safe. She's up. She's not sedated anymore. She's eating. She's drinking. She's not injured," Starr said.

The kangaroo was treated by the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, he said.

The family runs a pumpkin patch and petting zoo, but Sheila is just a personal pet, Starr said.

"She's a sweet pet. I'm glad she's back home, and I'm glad everybody slowed down a little bit," he said.

Austin Price, who took video of the animal hopping down the interstate, said he had to briefly question if he was seeing things.

"I hear my grandmother yell, 'Is that a kangaroo?'" Price said.

He assumed it was probably a deer until he looked. "And yeah, it's a kangaroo."

Kangaroos are indigenous to Australia, but the incident marked at least the second time in six months that police in the U.S. have responded to an escaped marsupial. Last October, police in southwestern Colorado captured a kangaroo that had run away from home and safely returned him to his owner.