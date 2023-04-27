Performers announced for the 58th ACM Awards hosted in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — After announcing its move to Texas last month, the Academy of Country Music Awards shared who will be taking the stage at its 58th show at The Star in Frisco May 11.

The performers include fellow Texans Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson, as well as other stars Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

More performers are expected to be announced, officials said, and Dolly Parton—who is hosting the show alongside Garth Brooks—is set to perform a single from her highly anticipated rock album.

The show will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Click here to buy your tickets, and here for hotel information.