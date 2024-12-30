Nice weather for North Texas ahead of a temperature dip to ring in new year

Nice weather for North Texas ahead of temperature dip to ring in new year

NORTH TEXAS – It was a warm day! DFW reached 82 degrees, which is 26 degrees above the typical high for this time of year. Though it was well above average, it did not come close to the record high of 90 degrees set in 1951.

The heat won't last long. A strong cold front will move across the region overnight, bringing cooler temperatures. Highs on New Year's Eve will be much cooler, in the mid-50s. By the time for the festivities, temperatures will drop to the 40s by midnight. Be sure to bundle up if you plan on going out.

A ridge of high pressure will build throughout the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and a slight increase in highs through the start of the weekend.

However, a big shift is in the forecast for Sunday. An Arctic front will bring the chance of rainfall and bone-chilling temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center has issued an outlook indicating below-normal temperatures expected for next week. The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting freezing temperatures for the mornings starting next Tuesday. Now is the time to prepare for a potential freeze.

As for this week, we are ringing in the new year with mild and sunny weather. Enjoy!