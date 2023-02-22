Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded the call on Feb. 21 around 9:37 p.m. near the intersection of South Freeway and East Berry Street.

Police say the man was walking in the roadway of the northbound lanes of the South Freeway service road when he was struck by a vehicle also traveling northbound on the South Freeway service road.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to avoid striking the man but collided with another vehicle, then striking him.

The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was later pronounced dead.

Both drivers remained on the scene and are cooperating with police. At this time, criminal charges aren't expected.